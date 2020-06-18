Safe the European tour on clay. It was one of the most anticipated news of the week: the ATP confirmed that the tennis circuit will stop at Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros since the middle of September. It will be the situation of the pandemic that sets the conditions, but everything indicates that they could have a limited presence of the public. The Caja Mágica and the Foro Italico maintain that hope, while in the Philippe Chatrier it is taken for granted.

As in so many sports, the coronavirus pandemic forced to cancel very outstanding appointments in the world of tennis. Indian Wells or Miami were the first tournaments to be canceled, but others such as Montecarlo, Godó, Madrid, Rome soon joined. Only Roland Garros stepped forward and chose to unilaterally dodge the coronavirus and gain a foothold in September. The Parisians did not want to give up such a special edition in which finally the Philippe Chatrier will have a retractable roof. Madrid and Rome looked askance at Paris, because if you played there a door would open to survive this troubled year.

And yes, the good news came. The situation in Europe has improved and although the pandemic will continue to mark conditions, the ATP has already included Madrid, Rome and Paris in the September calendar. The Caja Mágica will be the epicenter of tennis from September 13 to 20, bringing together male and female competition. Then they will leave for Rome where in the Foro Italico from 20 to 27 will continue the battle, waiting room for Roland Garros. The Parisian Grand Slam moves one week later than planned and will take place from September 20 to October 11, including the preliminary phase, which, unlike the US Open, will remain in Paris.

The fan will return to the stands

« We are confident that the situation has improved further in September and that allows us to have fans in the stands », He said Feliciano López, director of the Mutua Madrid Open in the statement on the new date of the tournament. A hope that they also maintain in Rome. Much safer are shown in Paris, where the presence of a part of the fans in the stands is taken for granted.

According to the president of the French Tennis Federation, Bernard Giudicelli, the coming weeks are key to deciding how to proceed with the public in the stands of the Philippe Chatrier and between the end of June and the beginning of July you could already have information about the tickets for the Parisian Grand Slam.