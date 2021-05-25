Calleja, two more seasons at Alavés

05/24/2021 at 8:20 PM CEST

EFE

Coach Javier Calleja will continue at Deportivo Alavés for two more seasons, as announced by the Vitoria club on Monday. The Madrid coach had already advanced the “good tune & rdquor; he had with the Albiazul directive and confirmed that there was a clause in his contract to continue.

The club announced that the babazorro coach will continue to lead the team after achieving the goal of permanence and starring in a great end of the course with 15 points achieved out of 27 possible.

Calleja will lead the team in his sixth consecutive season in the First Division, the first time in the club’s 100 years that they have spent so much time in the top flight.

“End to a very intense seven weeks. We arrived with a clear objective and, with everyone’s help, we succeeded. Club, fans and squad did not deserve less. Next season, more and better & rdquor;, indicated the coach through his social media profiles.