One of the youngsters promoted to the main squad of Palmeiras this season, Gabriel Boy he was unable to contain his tears when he moved up. This Thursday, during a live promoted by the club, the midfielder remembered the moment and, relaxed, also said that Vanderlei Luxemburgo does not always get his name right.

Captured by Palmeiras in 2017 after starting at Guarani, Gabriel Menino built a successful trajectory in the youth teams, with titles and a call-up to defend the U-20 team. Early in his career, the young midfielder was supported by his parents.

“When I went up, I cried. I cried a lot, like a child”, he described, about the moment when he knew he would be promoted. “My mother hugged me, my father hugged me. They said: ‘It was worth it. Thank God, everything went well. Now, it will be happy,'” he said.

In the main squad of Palmeiras, Vanderlei Luxemburgo counts with Gabriel Menino and Gabriel Veron, another young man graduated in the basic categories and promoted to the main cast recently. Laughing, the midfielder said that the coach, from time to time, mentions another Gabriel, the two-time world surfer.

“The teacher confuses me with Gabriel Medina. There is a lot of Gabriel. He already said: ‘Gee, Gabriel!’. They asked which Gabriel and he replied: ‘Gabriel Medina over there!’ Then Jailson started and I said: ‘Teacher, it’s Gabriel Menino’. He said: ‘It’s very Gabriel in my head, “he said.

Unable to attend the Soccer Academy due to the covid-19 pandemic, Gabriel Menino has been following the distance training program created by Palmeiras. In São Paulo, football will be resumed only with the approval of state and municipal health authorities.

Sports Gazette

