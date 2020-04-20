Forward also defended Corinthians, Bangu, América-RJ and Espanyol throughout his career

Flamengo reported on Sunday the death of Indian, striker who defended the club between 1949 and 1957. The former player was 89 years old and scored 140 goals with the shirt of the red-black team, which made him the tenth top scorer in the team’s history.

Índio was part of the cast that was three times state champion between 1953 and 1955. “It is with great sadness that the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo communicates the death of the idol Índio, who left us this Sunday, at the age of 89. With the Sacred Cloak, he conquered the three-time Carioca (1953, 1954, 1955), played 217 games and scored 140 goals. A lot of strength to family and friends in this very difficult moment. Rest in peace, ace!

Flamengo mourns death of Indian idol

Photo: Twitter / Flamengo / Estadão

In addition to Flamengo, Índio also had a remarkable time at Corinthians, with 52 goals scored in 101 matches between 1957 and 1959. The striker still received some opportunities in the Brazilian team, having been part of the team that disputed the 1954 World Cup and the 1957 South American Championship. He also participated in the 1958 World Cup qualifiers, although he was not called up for the tournament in Sweden, where the national team won the first of its five world titles. In total, five goals were scored in ten matches with the yellow shirt.

In his glorious career, Índio also defended América, where he ended his career in 1965, and Bangu, both in Rio football, in addition to Espanyol.

