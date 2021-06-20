Call to protect children from child abuse

MEXICO CITY

Train the parents to protect your children from child abuse that is generated through social media, is the purpose of the march that social organizations will carry out this Thursday in Mexico City.

It may interest you: Pedophile falls in Nayarit; it was already linked to the process

According to the organizers of the march, “this campaign is created to inform families about the perverse arguments of pedophile movements, their ways of hunting and attacking girls and boys through seduction and manipulation; it seeks to train fathers and mothers so that they know how to take care of their sons and daughters from these types of sexual offenders and not take them by surprise.

Currently, pedophiles swapped parks for social media. That is why it is emphasized that “The only effective tool against child sexual abuse is prevention.”

The March of the Kites will be held on Thursday from Calle Sol, in Buenavista, at Plaza de las Tres Culturas, in Tlatelolco, to raise awareness of the danger that children run from being victims of pedophiles and sexual abusers.

* brc