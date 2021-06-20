Call the Church to take advantage of the renewal of education

MEXICO CITY. The Archdiocese Primada of Mexico called on the educational community of the country to “not throw on deaf ears” what the Covid-19 pandemic is leaving in its wake in the transformation of the educational system from the long confinement that students, teachers have faced and mothers and fathers.

In the headline of the editorial of the weekly magazine Desde la Fe, “An opportunity for education”, the Catholic Church said that the return to the classroom is imminent, but it forces us to leave the inertia of the past in terms of teaching, maintain sanitary measures of care to prevent contagion of the virus in schools and to optimize distance classes in which mom and dad play a fundamental role in partnership with teachers.

“If the hospital demand highlighted the medical work; distance classes led many parents to reassess the teaching role, and vice versa, as well as to distinguish between the type of teaching that should be in the classrooms and that that should develop at home, such as training in cognitive skills and values.

“This is a great opportunity to form a strong bridge of collaboration between parents and teachers. We must not throw on deaf ears what was gained during confinement, especially with the experience of distance classes, “the Archdiocese’s message highlighted.

The editorial points out that although the pandemic caused setbacks in education in Mexico, it helped children at home to visualize the workloads of their fathers and mothers that were previously invisible to them.

Hence, the experience lived in the last 15 months should serve to “take flight” in educational matters and renew teaching strategies in favor of students.

If the pandemic made us regress in education, may it help us to take flight! “, Remarked the archdiocese, recognizing that children and young people have the need for socialization.

