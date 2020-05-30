Washington.- The European Union He called on the President of the United States on Saturday, Donald trumpto reconsider its decision to withdraw the funds from the World Health Organization, amid global criticism of the measure and while infection rates in India and other countries remind that the global pandemic is far from contained.

On Friday, Trump announced that he will suspend the United States’ contribution to the WHO, alleging that it did not respond adequately to the pandemic because China has “full control” over that United Nations agency.

You may also like: Police charged in murder of George Floyd

The United States is the main contributor to WHO and the US exit is believed to significantly weaken the organization. Trump said Washington will “redirect” the funds to “other global urgent public health needs that merit it,” but did not elaborate.

According to Trump, the Chinese authorities “ignored” their obligation to report to the WHO and pressured the agency to deceive the world when the virus was discovered in December last year in Wuhan, a city in the center of the country.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, urged Trump on Saturday to rethink his decision, saying that “actions that weaken international results should be avoided” and that “now is the time for greater cooperation and common solutions.”

“WHO needs to continue to lead the international response to pandemics, current and future,” he said. “For this, the participation and support of all is required and very necessary.”

The WHO did not comment on the announcement, but South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize called it an “unfortunate” turn.

.