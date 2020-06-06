If you are a regular player of Call of Duty: Warzone or the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, mainly in Mexico due to its connection to servers in the United States, surely you have had to live some racist act. Unfortunately, it is a situation that recurs with each launch of the franchise, and so far Activision will try to stop it with new measures. Of course, this reaction — lateness — is due to protests against racism in the North American country.

Infinity Ward made it clear: “There is no place for racist content in our game.”

Through their Twitter account, Infinity Ward, study responsible for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, made it clear that they will put a stop to racism. “There is no place for racist content in our game. This is an effort that we started from launch and we need to do a better job. We are making thousands of daily banns to racist names or hate messages. But we know we need to do more, “the company said.

Unfortunately, in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer, it’s common to see usernames promoting hate speech. In personal experience, there is not a day that does not touch me hear pretty nasty comments in public chat. In fact, from the previous week it was possible to observe that some usernames celebrated or endorsed the death of George Floyd. They are very unfortunate situations that will finally be addressed, or at least they will try.

The new measures of ‘Call of Duty’

As stated by Infinity Ward, improve their monitoring tools to identify user names with racist content. They explain that they will have filters to identify hate speech in usernames before the change takes effect. In addition, they will offer new options for reporting users violating the rules, which will generate more banns per hour. To finish, they promise to make more permanent expulsions for those people whose offensive comments are constant.

“We apologize to our players. This is our commitment to you, our fans, thank you, “they concluded their message. At the moment, yes, they have not mentioned when they will deploy their new monitoring system or the options to report players. However, it is a very important step for Call of Duty, including future installments of the franchise, to get rid of misfits users.