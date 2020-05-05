By Sebastian Quiroz

05/04/2020

As we get closer to the new generation of consoles, many of us wonder if several of the most popular titles of the moment will have a second life on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Recently, a member of Infinity Ward mentioned that we will most likely see Call of Duty: Warzone on the new consoles.

In an interview with GamerGen, Taylor Kurosaki, the studio narrative director at Infinity Ward, was questioned about the next generation of consoles, as well as the future of the series. In this talk, Kurosaki answered a question related to the possibility of seeing Warzone on new hardware, mentioning that “As soon as those new systems are available, I am sure we will offer support.”

Similarly, Kurosaki mentioned that Warzone’s development changed Infinity Ward’s perspective on annual releases. Although he does not directly mention a change in production, he did comment that the Battle Royale can stay in place for much more than just a year.

“Call of Duty is a genre in itself, there are different branches in the Call of Duty tree, but they are all connected in some way. Warzone will be the line that will connect all the different sub-franchises of Call of Duty ”.

For the moment, It is unknown when we will see Call of Duty: Warzone on PS5 and Xbox Series X, although it would not be a surprise to see this title available in the first months of life of the new consoles, which will hit the market later this year. On similar topics, we remind you that the battle royale has already exceeded 50 million players. Similarly, the sixth season of Call of Duty: Mobile is now available.

Via: GamerGen

