Even though Call of Duty: Warzone has been available for only a short time, it already presents the annoying problem of cheats that ruin the gaming experience. For this reason, Infinity Ward and Activision started the waves of bananas from the Battle Royale premiere.

However, the drawback persists and more than 70,000 players worldwide have been punished so far. The traps never seem to end, so the studios came up with a plan to put a stop to players who take advantage of it by illegal methods.

This system will end the cheats of Call of Duty: Warzone

Infinity Ward updated its measures and anti-cheat systems. Thanks to this, all players suspected of cheating will be paired with each other. This means that the cheats will play together, while the rest of the community will be able to enjoy the Battle Royale free of them.

Additionally, Warzone and Modern Warfare players will receive a confirmation message when a reported user is banned for cheating. To this we must add more updates dedicated to the security of the titles.

Another innovation that is on the way is the possibility of reporting cheats in spectator mode and the KillCam. Infinity Ward will also increase its backup technology resources to achieve its goals.

The highest cheat rate is in Call of Duty: Warzone for PC. This became evident after PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players disabled cross-play to avoid falling victim to unfair advantages.

The community hopes that the Battle Royale gaming experience will improve considerably with the new measures. We will have to wait to see if they are really effective.

Call of Duty: Warzone is now available for free for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Here you can learn more news about the Battle Royale.

