Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone received a significant update a few days ago that, in addition to including some adjustments, has clues about the future of Battle Royale.

According to recent information, details were found on 13 game modes that would be on the way to Call of Duty: Warzone. The data includes a description of some of them, so there is good news for the Battle Royale community.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – available on Amazon and Green Man Gaming

These 13 modalities would arrive in Call of Duty: Warzone

As you can imagine, the list of game modes includes all kinds of experiences. According to the details, there will be modalities that will implement explosive physics, which will eliminate money, the Gulag, rewards and other elements to provide a more classic experience.

Other modes will make the games a little more intense, since the gas circles will always close faster, for example. Clues to access cards of different colors were also found.

It is estimated that there will be red, green and blue cards. These objects would serve to access various secret bunkers that will be in various locations on the map. Below I leave you the list of modalities, but take into account that some of them do not have a description:

Classic BR: no money, contracts, gulags, reappearances or charges

Mo Gulag Mo Problems: fallen players will go to the Gulag until the final 3 circles, there is no opportunity to revive allies

BYOL: start without loadout

Non Stop: without gas stations

PewPew: explosive physics and weapons that cause great damage

Run Like Hell: the circle is faster than a running player

Bottom Line: If a player dies, he can return to the game if he has enough money. The Gulag will be disabled

Realism: minimal user interface

Infinite gulag

Most Wanted

One shot

Stimulus

Inflation Redeployment

It is important to mention that Infinity Ward has not given official information on these modalities. What is striking is that most of them refer to a Duos mode, which many expect as one of the novelties for this season.

In case you missed it: This will end the cheats of Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is now available for free for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Here you can learn more news about the Battle Royale.

Source

.