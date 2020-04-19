It often happens that when a game becomes popular, there are those who cheat others’ time. The above happened with Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision’s Battle Royale, to the point that there are even those who are disabling crossplay to avoid encountering cheats.

In recent days, players have complained that there are cheats who can automatically shoot opponents’ heads; shoot through the walls and even avoid the butt of the weapons. In fact, if you visit the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare subreddit you will find a lot of similar complaints.

Because the consoles are difficult to modify, most of the traps that we usually find in online games are found on PC. Thus, the unfortunate cheat situation in Call of Duty: Warzone has caused many players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One to ask Infinity Ward to disable PC crossplay until this is no longer an issue.

For the moment, Infinity Ward has ignored the players’ proposal. This is why many have made the decision to act against this situation by disabling crossplay in the game options. Unfortunately this solution is far from perfect, as it causes pairing to take longer than normal.

What is Infinity Ward doing against Warzone cheats?

Now it is important to note that Infinity Ward is indeed acting against cheats. In fact, the developer studio mentioned that it has already punished over 70,000 people who have used unfair advantages in the Battle Royale.

It is worth mentioning that these measures are not new and come from a short time after the premiere of the game. Thus, it is clear that the developer is taking this situation seriously. Hopefully this will no longer be a problem for the Warzone community.

We’ve now issued over 70,000 bans worldwide to protect #Warzone from cheaters. We’re continuing to deploy dedicated security updates and work continues on improving in-game reporting. We’ll share more details soon. We are watching. We have zero tolerance for cheaters. – Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 13, 2020

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can learn more about this release by clicking here.

