The world is uniting right now over the brutal murder of George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man who was suffocated to death by a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer. In the last weeks, we have seen how thousands of people in the United States and various parts of the world have protested the police brutality against the black community.

But society has not been the only one that has raised its voice against systemic racism, industries like music with Black Out Tuesday, companies the size of LEGO –Continuing to promote the sets that include police officers– and even Reddit co-founder resigning his post they are just some of the actions that large companies took as a symbol of the change that the world expects to see.

The gamer community was no stranger to all this, Sony canceled the event it was scheduled to present the latest details of the PlayStation 5 and they spoke about it, supporting the movement Black Lives Matter. For his part Rockstar Games –Who have popular titles like Grand Theft Auto and Red dead redemption– closed online access to these video games while George Floyd memorial was live.

And now, Call of duty it does the same in a rather peculiar way. Infinity Ward – the developer of the video game – just released an update to Call of Duty: Modern Warfarewhich adds a message on the home screen in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to The Verge, in the latest update to the latest franchise title, They tell gamers that the game is looking to create a space where everyone can feel identified, so they reject any sign of racism within the video game:

“Our community is going through very difficult times. Once again, the systemic inequalities of our community return to the fore. ‘Call of Duty’ and Infinity Ward are on the side of equality and of inclusion. We reject the racism and injustice that our black community suffers. Until there is a change and the lives of black people really matter, our community will not live up to what is expected of it. ”

According to the same source, the message can be read when starting Modern Warfare on PlayStation 4 and PC. In addition to this statement published within the video game, Infinity Ward will develop a zero tolerance policy against racism, allocating resources to monitor messages with racist content, so they will add additional systems to report from the game itself.

They will also implement filters and restrictions on name changes and the reporting system will be evaluated and reinforceds. Those who relapse will have more opportunities to be permanently expelled. With all these measures, Call of duty It confirms its commitment to the African American community and the Black Lives Matter movement at this historic moment for all of them.