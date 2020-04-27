Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

One of the most frequent problems players face today is the lack of space on their consoles. Titles are taking up more and more space, and sometimes you have to download additional updates that gradually fill up hard drives.

If you are part of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare community on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, there is something important that you should know. Infinity Ward confirmed that it is preparing one more update for the shooter, so go preparing space on your console.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – available on Amazon and Green Man Gaming

When will the new patch for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare arrive?

Infinity Ward reported that the next major update of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is scheduled for this week, specifically for tomorrow, April 28, the day it will be released for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

There are no patch notes for now, but the studio promised to release them shortly before the update is officially available. If you have little free space on your console, we recommend that you prepare for a good time.

Downloading the patch will be mandatory on consoles and will weigh approximately 15 GB. You probably need more free space to be allowed to download and install it.

This week’s community update blog is now live! Get a recap on what happened this week in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone and see what we have in store for next week! https://t.co/eyzHmBUWXw pic.twitter.com/J2nOs3ulyW – Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 25, 2020

We tell you that the update will be mandatory since without it you will not be able to start Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Infinity Ward commented that you will first need to install the patch to later enter the game and select a mode.

Subsequently, you will be able to enter an installation menu where Data Pack 1 must be downloaded. Once the process is complete, you will have to close the game and reopen it to play normally.

In case you missed it: this 5-year-old boy is an expert in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. On this page you will find more information about the title.

Source

.