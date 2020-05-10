Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare hasn’t received as much love since it launched Call of Duty: WarzoneHowever, it appears that this is changing soon. According Infinity ward, the multiplayer of the game PS4, Xbox One and PC best seller of 2019 will soon receive a classic map of Modern Warfare 3. More specifically, we now know that the popular map MW3 Hardhat it’s coming to the game, and we know when, or at least we know when, loosely.

The news comes from Joe Cecot, the game and the multiplayer co-director of Infinity Ward. Cecot He provided confirmation during a recent Twitter interaction with a fan, and revealed that the map will be coming during Season 3, or more specifically, during a mid-season update.

Unfortunately, this is where the details dry up, but given the time frame provided, it’s safe to assume that the map will hit the game sooner rather than later. That said, it looks like it will only hit the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. In other words, for those who expect the location to be added to the map of Call of Duty: WarzoneThis seems unlikely, or at least nothing is currently known about this.

For those who don’t know: Hardhat is a compact multiplayer map that debuted in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and has since appeared in Call of Duty Online. Design-wise, it’s based on a construction site for a commercial building in New York City. It’s not only compact, but quite busy, and it’s easy to rack up a metric ton of kill while playing games, as well as deaths.

