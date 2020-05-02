Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Update 1.20 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone has brought more headaches to Infinity ward than the developer could expect. In the first place, the replacement of the reward contracts with those of “Most wanted” was highly criticized and they even had to step back and eliminate the latter, leaving everything as it was.

But that’s not all, many users are experiencing matchmaking problems since Wednesday. Specifically, players are complaining that the wait times to find a game are now considerably longer than before the update. Despite the fact that the maximum ping range is expanding as the search is delayed, this is not preventing the queues from being too long in recent days.

We’ve rolled out a fix to resolve an issue with connections and long wait times while matchmaking in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone lobbies and will continue to monitor. Thank you for your patience. – Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) May 2, 2020

A few hours ago Activision has communicated in Twitter He has released a fix for this problem but players continue to complain that, far from being fixed, matchmaking wait times are even longer now. The company has not said anything about it but with a large part of the community of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone reporting this error, hopefully they will fix it soon.

