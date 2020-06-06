Currently, the situation in the United States is of great importance where protesters try to make their voices heard in search of equality and end racism. A strong message that has led many video game companies to take action, both when it comes to postpone your ads like looking for new measures in your games to try to help in this situation.

One of the companies that has taken action is Infinity Ward who, after postponing season 4 in Modern Warfare and Warzone, and season 7 on Call of Duty Mobile, finally announcing new measures for their games. A series of measures that will seek to combat those users who have inappropriate behavior and encourage hatred and intolerance.

In its statement, the company mentions that there is no place for racist content in its game, an effort that has marked since the launch of the game and they need to improve. For this reason, they are reporting thousands of daily expulsions related to racism and confirm new measures that will be carried out from now on.

They add additional new resources to monitor IDs that promote racist content. Furthermore, they add additional in-game systems to be able to report and increase the number of expulsions per hour. New filters and better restrictions for renaming. They will evaluate the improvements in-game to make it easier to report offenses. Lastly, they will increase permanent expulsions for repeat offenders.

These are a series of measures that the company has already confirmed that it will carry out and with which they will seek to ensure that the gaming experience is satisfactory for all players. Some measures that will be present in Modern Warfare and Warzone, available on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.