Leaks about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered do not stop. If last week a Reddit user found the cover of the game in the archives of the latest Modern Warfare update, today it’s the German PlayStation Store that accidentally shared the trailer and release date. According to the information provided by the platform, the title will be available tomorrow. It would be a totally “surprise” move by Activision, since the distributor has not even confirmed the existence of the remastering officially. You can see the material below:

BREAKING: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Trailer has been leaked.

RT if you’re hyped. pic.twitter.com/5FipfcNt1N

– MW2 Remastered (@ MW2Remastered4K) March 30, 2020

As the name implies, the game will only include the remastering of the campaign mode. Various reports mention that multiplayer maps will be added free of charge to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, as Activision intends to take advantage of the format by seasons. Of course, the above has not been confirmed, so the best thing to do is wait for the official information in the coming days.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign is considered by many to be the best in the original trilogy. However, it was not without controversy due to the shocking mission “No Russian”, in which the player must carry out a terrorist attack at an airport. This seriously damaged the image of the game worldwide; it was even banned in Russia for its violent content. Without a doubt, it was one of the titles that generated the most controversy during the previous generation.

Developing…

