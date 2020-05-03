Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered was a small temporary exclusive for PS4 that came to PC just a couple of days ago. The graphic improvement that this edition brings is quite large, and how could it be otherwise it implies a considerable increase in the minimum and recommended requirements that we must comply to be able to move it in compatible.

At the level of gameplay and history nothing has changed, that is, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered maintains the campaign and all the key moments of the original. Regarding the graphic section supports 4K resolutions, has more complex geometry and higher-quality character and scenario modeling, new textures and shadows and improved lighting effects.

In this article we already show you a comparison of how the original looks versus the remastered edition, so I invite you to take a look if you did not have the possibility to see it at the time.

To move Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered optimally we will need a mid-range PC, as we can see in the official requirements that Activision has published and that we summarize below. I remind you that this game is only available through Battle.net.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered minimum requirements

Windows 7 SP1 64-bit or higher.

Core i3 4000 series or FX 6300 processor.

8 GB of RAM.

GTX 670, GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7970 graphics card.

80 GB of free space.

DirectX 11.

With this configuration we should be able to move the game in 1080p and medium-low quality. CPU equivalencies are not right as the Core i3 4000 series fits better with an FX 4300, and both the GTX 1650 and HD 7970 are more powerful than the GTX 670. Their correct equivalent would be an HD 7950.

Recommended Requirements for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered

64-bit Windows 10.

Core i5 2500K or Ryzen 5 1600X processor.

12 GB of RAM.

Graphics card GTX 970, GTX 1660 or Radeon R9 390, RX 580.

80 GB of free space.

DirectX 12.

If we have this configuration we can move it in 1080p and maximum quality without problems, but again we have serious errors in the equivalences. The Core i5 2500K has four cores and a lower IPC than the Ryzen 5 1600X, which also has six cores and twelve threads. Its closest real equivalent would be an FX 8350.

The GTX 1660 performs better than the other three graphics cards, and it doesn’t fit that list of specs. Instead it should go a 3GB GTX 1060. The rest of the recommendations do not quite fit, since the RX 580 is more powerful than the GTX 970, and an RX 570 should go instead.

