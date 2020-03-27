A leak from ‘Modern Warfare’ has let us see the cover and banner of ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered’. His announcement would be imminent.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 He is remembered as one of the best FPS (first person action games) that saw the light of day in the previous generation. Its predecessor, also acclaimed by the community and specialized press, had a remastering two years ago to drive the launch of Infinite Warfare. It was hoped that Activision would also plan remaster the second installment at some point, and it seems that we are very close to it.

A Reddit data miner discovered that the latest Modern Warfare update, which was released this week, hides the cover and banner of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, a situation that has revived rumors about its imminent availability. You can see the image below:

The curious thing, obviously, is that only refer to campaign mode, hinting that the multiplayer would be ruled out this time. It would not be a surprise, since Activision is focused on updating the contents of the online section of Modern Warfare. The latter, due to its seasonal format and the Season Pass, is obliged to update its contents constantly.

After the discovery, the following question has arisen: Will it be distributed as a Modern Warfare DLC? It is quite strange that the material is hidden in the mentioned game. Another clue that adds credibility to the leak is that in Europe and South Korea they have already classified remastering in recent weeks, so its official announcement would be a matter of days. The third season of Modern Warfare will start in little more than a week, so you could take advantage of this event to start with the promotion campaign.

Call of Duty is on everyone’s lips today, mainly because of the resounding success of Warzone, its free battle royale. In just 10 days it reached 30 million players, an impressive number that shattered the records of Fortnite, PUBG and Apex Legends. To make matters worse, a week ago The Gaming Revolution announced that the new game in the franchise will be a ‘reboot’ of the Black Ops saga. Despite this, they would keep iconic characters like Alex Mason and Staff Sgt Frank Woods.