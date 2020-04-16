The Call of Duty: Mobile community is growing by leaps and bounds, so Activision wants most players to take an active role in developing the game and its new content. For this reason, it announced an important novelty that will be launched this month.

The title recently received various game modes and maps that are already available to only a few users for now. This is because they are part of the new test servers that started operations today.

As you well know, these types of servers allow part of the community to test some new features before their official implementation in the final version of the game.

Call of Duty: Mobile news on its test servers

As of this writing, the test servers are active for players on Android devices. The community will be able to give feedback and report errors of current developments.

The current test will conclude on April 21, so these days you will be able to see 2 new maps, as well as several game modes that will later arrive on the shooter’s live servers. The maps are Rust and Saloon.

As for the game modes, the first of them is Kill Confirmed, which will be familiar to you if you are a follower of the saga. In this mode the players will throw a plate when they are annihilated. The opposing team must do their best to collect it before it is recovered and thus earn a point.

Furthermore, the classic Capture the Flag mode is also available on the test servers. As you well know, teams fight in this mode to get the flag from the opponent’s base and to protect theirs.

Finally, there is the 1 vs. mode. 1, which will undoubtedly offer exciting and tension filled games. This mode can be enjoyed on the Saloon map. Previews of a new user interface will also be offered on the test servers.

All the mentioned novelties will officially arrive at the title at the end of this month. Call of Duty: Mobile is now available at no cost for iOS and Android devices. In this link you will find more about the title.

