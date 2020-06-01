Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Call of Duty: Mobile continues to grow! We say this since, soon, the Battle Royale of this mobile FPS will expand with the arrival of new locations for your map.

Through a development update, it was said that starting in Season 7 there will be new locations for the Battle Royale map. In other words, the stage of this game mode will grow so that there are new places that you can explore and where you have the opportunity to get loot and fight your enemies.

“Starting today, we will release information, screenshots and general news related to the next update with content that will arrive throughout the season. We’re going to start today by revealing details about the expansion of the Battle Royal map, “he explained.

Something that is striking is that in the Call of Duty: Mobile publication it is mentioned that these locations will have “new enemies to find”, as well as “new vehicles to dominate”.

The Gulag experience could reach Call of Duty: Mobile

That’s not all, as fans believe the Gulag is coming to Call of Duty: Mobile. What happens is that Activision released a teaser that seems to indicate that this will be the case.

It is a short video that shows a scene of what appears to be a prison bathroom. This indicates that players will have the opportunity to participate in battles in a small scenario like the ones experienced in Call of Duty: Warzone after falling for the first time in a game.

You can watch the teaser below:

⚠ Caution: Slippery when wet ⚠⁣

⁣⁣

Coming soon to #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/qj7CIP7fI1 – Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) May 23, 2020

When will the next season of Call of Duty: Mobile arrive?

This all sounds good, but when will the next season of Call of Duty: Mobile arrive? At the moment we do not have an official release date.

That said, CharlieIntel.com, a Call of Duty-focused site, is hoping that the next season will kick off on June 4, 2020 or at an early date.

We will be pending and we will inform you when we know more about it.

And you, are you excited for what will come to Call of Duty: Mobile? Tell us in the comments.

Call of Duty: Mobile is available for iOS and Android devices. Follow this link to see more news related to it.

