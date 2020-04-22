Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the most popular games of the moment, so it wouldn’t surprise us if more than one of our readers stuck to this experience. If you are one of them and you think you are really good, you should know that they will have a tournament in which you can become a millionaire.

Mobile Gamepad – available on Amazon Mexico

What happens is that Activision announced the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 Tournament, an online tournament sponsored by Sony Mobile. This competition will start on April 30 and will offer rewards like exclusive cosmetics and more than $ 1 MDD in cash.

“We are very excited to launch our highly anticipated competitive tournament in Call of Duty: Mobile,” said Chris Plummer, vice president of mobile devices at Activision. “As the next evolution in our fan-favorite ranked game, this tournament format offers Call of Duty: Mobile players the opportunity to compete with players around the world for money and prizes.”

How to participate in the new Call of Duty: Mobile tournament?

If you are interested in participating in this tournament, you should know that you must meet certain conditions. The first is to be at least 18 years old and live in one of the eligible countries. After this, you will need to be classified as Veteran or higher. That’s not all, since Activision must also be free from official penalties.

If you meet those requirements, it’s time for you to visit the competition’s official site for more details. There you will be able to know all the rules and know which are the participating countries. Check more about it here.

And what did you think of this news? Are you interested in this tournament? Tell us in the comments.

Call of Duty: Mobile is available for iOS and Android. You can know more about him by clicking here.

.