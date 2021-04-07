Call of Duty cheats and malware

Activision has published a report on Cod Dropper, where it warns of the danger of a remote access Trojan that is promoted as a program of cheaters for the game Call of Duty: Warzone.

The programs that allow cheating in video games have proliferated in recent times although they are as old as the games themselves, especially the cheats inserted by the same developers that offer improvements of any kind to the player over the game standards or game facilities. visualization on maps, infinite lives and a long etc.

If they are morally acceptable when they are limited to use against the game’s AI and are not used against other human users in multiplayer modes, the problem for cybersecurity can come from trainers, as in the case of the Cod Dropper they disguise themselves to distribute malware.

Cod Dropper, a great danger

The program was launched last month when a cybercriminal touted it on a hacking forum as “a free and friendly method” for newbies to spread malware. The archive received more than 10,000 views and 260 responses and additional instructions in the comments linking them to an explanatory YouTube video, which racked up 5,000 views in a short space of time. This was the first time that the researchers were able to identify the malware they dubbed ‘COD-Dropper v0.1’.

These malicious programs that run alongside games are highly dangerous since they usually require administrator privileges with what this implies. In addition, they often ask the user to disable antivirus software, firewalls, or kernel passcode signatures. Although most trainers can be safe, in this type of case the user is completely sold and his equipment at the mercy of the attackers.

In addition, they are simple to enter using social engineering techniques They take advantage of the will of their target (cheat players) to voluntarily lower their security protections and ignore warnings about potentially malicious software running.

And it is cheap to produce. “Instead of spending hours of work creating complicated mitigation bypasses or leveraging existing exploits, cybercriminals can work to create compelling cheat advertisements,” they explain in the report.

Activision explains that the malware is a RAT that grants the attacker full access to the victim’s machine. It is also an eyedropper, which can be customized to install other malicious code on victims’ computers. The eyedropper observed in this attack is a .NET application that, after downloading, will ask the target to grant it administrator privileges.

Video games are a multibillion dollar industry and a prime target for attackers. Kaspersky found in a 2020 study that more than 61 percent of players reported being the target of some kind of scam, including identity theft from one of their gaming accounts.

“The video game industry is a popular target,” they say from Activision: “Players, studios and publishers themselves are at risk of both opportunistic and targeted cyberattacks. Tactics range from exploiting fake APKs of popular mobile games to compromising accounts for resale or using Ransomware against studios. Even those who design advanced persistent threats are known to target the video game industry. ” Watch out, players!