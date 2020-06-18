The 23 footballers summoned from Barcelona are already known for the vital match this Friday against Sevilla at Sánchez Pizjuán (22h / Movistar LaLiga). Quique Setién takes all the available players to the capital of Seville facing the duel between the first and the third in the Santander League.

De Jong and Sergi Roberto are the main absences in the call. Both players have done specific work outside the team in the last training session before traveling to Seville. The Dutchman suffers an overload in the right twin and the youth squad a rib fissure. To these two sensitive casualties is joined that of Umtiti, which may not be by sanction.

The one who can be there is a Jordi Alba who could not be against Leganés due to accumulation of cards. Likewise, Setién has used the subsidiary to alleviate the losses of the first team: up to eight youth players will be at Sánchez Pizjuán.

Barcelona squad list

Ter Stegen, Semedo, Piqué, Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Arthur, Luis Suárez, Messi, Neto, Lenglet, Griezmann, Jordi Alba, Braithwaite, Vidal, Junior, Iñaki Peña, Riqui Puig, Collado, Ansu Fati, Araujo, Saverio, Chumi and Monchu.

Barcelona faces a very demanding game after its two victories against Mallorca and Leganés. The culé team has scored a total of six goals and has not received any goals in the two games played to date in the return of Spanish football after the suspension due to the health crisis.