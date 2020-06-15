The presence of Clément Lenglet It is the great novelty in the call of the Barcelona Soccer Club to measure the Leganes this Tuesday at 22:00 in the Camp Nou. The French central defender returns to the Setién list after missing the match against Mallorca due to suspension.

Precisely due to accumulation of cards Jordi Alba does not enter the summoned list. The lateral saw in Son Moix a yellow that will prevent him from playing against Leganés, predictably leaving a gap in the eleven for Junior Firpo.

Quique Setién has made a call for 23 footballers, without having to make any discards, since everyone can sit on the bench for the game. The coach has called the players of the subsidiary Monchu, Collado, Riqui Puig and Iñaki Peña, who join the usual Ansu Fati and Araujo.

So the list of summoned is as follows: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Piqué, Rakitic, Sergio, Arthur, Suárez, Messi, Neto, Lenglet, Griezmann, Braithwaite, Sergi Roberto, De Jong, Vidal, Umtiti, Junior, Iñaki Peña, Riqui Puig, Collado, Ansu Fati, Araujo and Monchu.