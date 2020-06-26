Arthur Melo will be in Vigo. Despite the fact that his transfer to Juventus is imminent, The Brazilian player has been included by Quique Setién in the list of 23 players called up for the visit to Balaídos next Saturday. (5pm / Movistar LaLiga).

Complicated visit by Barcelona against Celta de Vigo that has two consecutive victories against Alavés and Real Sociedad. Those of the former azulgrana Óscar García are at the best moment of the season and will look for the machado against Barça, who will play in one of the stadiums with the worst results in recent years.

Quique Setién still cannot count on the injured Sergi Roberto and De Jong, as well as Dembélé, and nor will he be able to align Busquets, who is serving a penalty. The losses in the midfield could give the ownership to Riqui Puig, who left very good feelings in the last match against Athletic Club de Bilbao.

Thus, the Cantabrian coach takes the 15 available players from the first team, completing the call with eight youth players: Iñaki Peña, Araujo, Morer, Jorge Cuenca, Riqui Puig, Monchu, Collado and Ansu Fati, who could also start at the start.

The 23 players summoned

Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Neto and Iñaki Peña.

Defenses: Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Umtiti, Junior, Araujo, Morer and Jorge Cuenca.

Midfielders: Rakitic, Arthur, Vidal, Riqui Puig and Monchu.

Forwards: Suárez, Messi, Griezmann, Braithwaite, Collado and Ansu Fati.