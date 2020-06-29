Barcelona made this official Monday the call for 23 footballers to face the Atlético de Madrid. The main novelty on Setien’s list is the return of Sergi Roberto, who is already recovered from his injury, while an Arthur who will be announced as a Juventus player in the next few hours will also be in this match.

He Barcelona The League is played this Tuesday (22.00 / Movistar LaLiga) against Atlético de Madrid at the Camp Nou. After the stumble against Celta in Balaídos and the victory of Real Madrid, Quique Setien’s men only need to win to continue with title options.

Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Neto and Iñaki Peña.

Defenses: Semedo, Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Lenglet, Umtiti, Araujo, Jordi Alba, Junior.

Midfielders: Busquets, Rakitic, Arthur, Vidal, Riqui Puig, Monchu.

Forwards: Messi, Luis Suárez, Griezmann, Ansu Fati, Braithwaite and Collado.