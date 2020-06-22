Barcelona has released the list of 24 players called by Quique Setién to receive Athletic Club de Bilbao. The azulgrana set faces its new normality after yielding the leadership in the last day to Real Madrid, and will look for the three points to provisionally place itself at the top of the table to thus put pressure on those of Zinedine Zidane.

The main novelty on the list is the presence of a Samuel Umtiti who returns to the call after serving a sanction. The Frenchman could start from the beginning to give Lenglet rest. Those who cannot be will be Sergi Roberto, which completes its recovery after a fracture in a rib, nor De jong. The former Ajax man could have said goodbye to the League after injuring his soleus.

The call, which has 16 members of the first Barça squad, complete it eight youth squads: Iñaki Peña, Morer, Araujo, Riqui Puig, Collado, Monchu, Cuenca and Ansu Fati.

The list of 24 players to receive Athletic Club de Bilbao

Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Neto and Iñaki Peña.

Defenses: Morer, Semedo, Piqué, Umtiti, Lenglet, Araujo, Jordi Alba and Junior Firpo.

Midfielders: Busquets, Rakitic, Arthur, Arturo Vidal and Riqui Puig.

Forwards: Messi, Griezmann, Luis Suárez, Braithwaite, Collado, Ansu Fati, Monchu and Cuenca.