Atlético de Madrid and Valladolid The faces will be seen this Saturday in the return of the rojiblanco club to Wanda Metropolitano. It will be a strange game because they cannot count on the mattress fans that always make themselves known at every game of their own. For this shock Simeone has not been able to recover Felipe and Vrsaljko, injured, so Atlético’s call for this clash is identical to that of the last match.

The Argentine coach has drawn up a list of 23 summoned to face Valladolid in search of securing fourth place. Last day had the novelty of the return of Vitolo and Joao Félix, who returned to it after their respective injuries and in the case of the Portuguese after serving a penalty for accumulation of yellow. This time there is no new face.

After the good game that curdled his pupils in El Sadar, the coach has decided to cite the same 23 who beat Osasuna in which are the two players of the subsidiary Toni Moya and Manu Sánchez They repeat for the third consecutive game since the competition resumed. Saponjic is also on the list, although Simeone does not have him.

So the List of called It is made up of: Adán, Oblak, Giménez, Arias, Lodi, Savic, Hermoso, Trippier, Manu Sánchez, Thomas, Koke, Saúl, Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Héctor Herrera, Vitolo, Carrasco, Toni Moya, Joao Félix, Morata, Correa , Saponjic and Diego Costa.