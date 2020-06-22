Atlético de Madrid visit Levante at 7:00 pm this Tuesday at the La Nucía stadium, seeking to establish themselves in the Champions League positions. Simeone will take La Nucía to the same 23 that formed the call of Atlético against Valladolid and that previously traveled to Pamplona to face Osasuna.

Thus, the technician will maintain the block of players that has given such good performance so far, since Felipe is still injured and could not enter the summoned list and it is expected that he can do so for the commitment of next Saturday against Alavés. Meanwhile, the youth squad Manu Sánchez takes his place in the call.

In this way, the Portuguese star of Atlético, Joao Félix, leads the list of the match against Levante, of which two youth squads once again take part. Manu Sánchez and Toni Moya repeat call with the first team for the fourth consecutive game, thanks to which the technicians can now take 23 instead of 18.

So the List of called It is made up of: Adán, Oblak, Giménez, Arias, Lodi, Savic, Hermoso, Trippier, Manu Sánchez, Thomas, Koke, Saúl, Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Héctor Herrera, Vitolo, Carrasco, Toni Moya, Joao Félix, Morata, Correa , Saponjic and Diego Costa.