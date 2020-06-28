He Atlético de Madrid He made official the list of 23 summoned for the duel that will face Alavés this Saturday in the Metropolitan where the main novelty is the return of Philip. The Brazilian central is already recovered from his injury and exercised together with the rest of his teammates in the session this Friday. Mario Hermoso, meanwhile, falls at the last minute due to some inconvenience.

He Atlético de Madrid, which is one of the teams that has best returned from the break, will try to add their fourth consecutive victory to get their qualification on track for the next edition of the Champions League. For its part, Alavés will try to surprise them after being thrashed against Celta and their defeat last day against Osasuna.

So the List of called It is made up of: Adán, Oblak, Giménez, Arias, Lodi, Savic, Trippier, Felipe, Manu Sánchez, Thomas, Koke, Saúl, Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Héctor Herrera, Vitolo, Carrasco, Toni Moya, Joao Félix, Morata, Correa , Saponjic and Diego Costa.