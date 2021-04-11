“Call me president, which is what bothers liberals the most”

Vox has vindicated itself this Sunday in a ceremony held by the candidate of the formation for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, and the president of the party, Santiago Abascal, in the Quintana neighborhood, in Ciudad Lineal, as the party “of the street” and the only one who is visiting the neighborhoods, in addition to charge against “salon and liberal” feminism that he “forgets” about women.

Dozens of neighbors have gathered around the Plaza de Quintana shouting ‘Rocío president’, ‘Worker and Spanish’ and ‘Marlaska resignation’. Monastery has begun its intervention by calling “tease the progress a bit” and asking his supporters to they will call her “president”. “It is what bothers Carmen Calvo (first vice president of the Government) the most, that we use the neutral,” he snapped.

“They are dedicated to murals when the girls in these neighborhoods cannot go out for a walk because they are attacked by a herd of ore (Unaccompanied foreign minors, “he has reproached, while criticizing that they forget about the problems that women really have in these neighborhoods.

Specifically, he has alluded to a gang shooting that occurred a few days ago on Hermanos Gómez Street, in the same district, and has stressed that the neighbors are “scared”. “What happens in Madrid? Some dare to tell us that they are isolated events. Others when we talk about this they tell us that we are racists,” he has launched.

He considers that it is easier to talk about these issues “from the Galapagar chalet” and that the left “does not know the problems of the neighborhoods.” “The left has abandoned the neighborhoods, the workers, the women. They are dedicated to making gender policies, to taking photos with women, “he pointed out.

Along these lines, he has criticized the PSOE candidate for the Madrid elections, Ángel Gabilondo, for putting the creation of a parity government in the region as a priority. “Stop insulting us women, we do not need the quotas (…) We will get where we have to go by effort and merit, We don’t need Gabilondo, Sánchez, Pablo Iglesias“Monastery has settled.

“We are not going to allow young women not to have freedom”

For this reason, he has approached the residents of Ciudad Lineal to convey to them that they will not allow them to ‘squat’ their homes and “ruin” their businesses. “We are not going to allow young women not to have freedom because they do not have security, because if they come across an ore in the plaza of Calero we do not know what will happen to them and feminists will not go there to say ‘I do believe you.” , has denounced.

Monastery has once again alluded to the importance of ending political “waste” and reduce taxes “drastically” for families, SMEs and the self-employed who “are having a bad time”, in addition to stressing the importance of reduce the number of political and council positions.

Abascal: “The 4-M is playing the future of Spain

For his part, Abascal has continued to assure that on May 4 “the Government of Madrid is not at stake” but rather “the future of Spain” is at stake to be “the beginning of the end of the illegitimate government of Pedro Sánchez that he lied to the Spanish and said that he would not make a pact with the communists. “

“It is important that let’s expel this criminal government (…) it is urgent that on May 4 we go to the polls thinking not only of Madrid but also of Spain, “said the party president.

Abascal has alluded to some “minority groups” who are saying that Vox is “the devil”, to which a group of neighbors with pots from the balconies; and he has thanked his supporters for coming to this square because they see “a mirror” in them.

“We are like you. You are here for Spain, for your homeland, because you have seen for the first time a game that is much more than an acronym, it is a social and patriotic movement at the service of Spain and not only at the service of power “, he stated.

He has also spoken of the “social majority” referred to by United Podemos and the “criminal from Galapagar” and has assured that in Ciudad Lineal there is “a minority on the balconies with some pans in the distance and there’s a social majority in this square listening to us “.

Pablo Iglesias has been asked to “Get off the palace and go to Ciudad Lineal, go to Vallecas”, a neighborhood that maintains that it “does not even dare to tread.” “That’s why you have to send your brigadistas. They are only the criminal and violent minority who wants to prevent you from speaking and from communism assaulting Madrid on May 4 “, he has launched.

Finally, it has talked about immigrants, who considers that “they are deceived by the politicians of the left, the communists and the liberals”. To this he added that they do not have a “phobia” of foreigners but of politicians “cheats” what to them condemns “poverty and crime”.