‘Call Me By Your Name’: The sequel, something increasingly distant after the Armie Hammer controversy

The sequel to ‘Call Me By Your Name’ is an increasingly distant possibility. The truth is that director Luca Guadagnino and the two leading actors, Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer, have been playing tricks for years since the film was a small cinephile phenomenon and among LGBT + audiences in 2017.

Guadagnino has been leaving brushstrokes like Dakota Johnson should play Oliver’s wife in said continuation, and In March 2020, he even stated that the pandemic had stopped the development of the adaptation of ‘Encuéntrame’, the sequel to André Aciman’s novel. Even so, he assured that it was a real project and that it would feature Chalamet, Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel and other actors from the original cast.

That’s been more than a year, and what a year. In addition to a global pandemic that has shaken the film industry like never before, one of the protagonists of ‘Call Me By Your Name’ has had a devastating 2021 for his career.

Perhaps because of all that, now Luca Guadagnino is hesitant about a sequel. This is stated in Deadline, who have spoken with the Italian about his new movie, ‘Bones & All’, and have taken the opportunity to ask him about the subject. “The truth is that my heart is still there”, responds the director referring to ‘Call Me By Your Name’. “But I’m working on this movie now, and I hope to move on to making ‘Scarface’ soon, and I have a lot of projects so I’m going to focus on this part of the Atlantic and the movies I want to make.”

It is true that he is busy. In addition to the remake of ‘The Price of Power’ to which he refers, written by the Coens, it was also said that he was developing a new version of ‘Lord of the Flies’. And now he has set out to direct this new film, in which he has reunited Timothée Chalamet and Michael Stuhlbarg, in addition to signing Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, André Holland, Jessica Harper, Chloë Sevigny, Francesca Scorsese and David Gordon Green. It is an adaptation of the novel by Camille DeAngelis about a couple’s journey through the US by Ronald Reagan.

Timothée Chalamet doesn’t have a very clear schedule either, let’s say. It was recently announced that he would be playing young Willy Wonka in the ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ prequel, and The blockbuster ‘Dune’, in which he stars, is pending release and could have several sequels on the way.

As for Armie Hammer …

Hammer’s case is the trickiest of all. He does have a very empty agenda, since in recent months he has abandoned or been fired from all the projects he had. After several accusations of abuse and manipulation by various young women appeared on the Internet, he was finally sued for one of them for rape and is being investigated by the Police.

Thus, the American actor has been successively falling from projects such as a series on the filming of ‘The Godfather’ and the films ‘Shotgun Wedding’ and ‘Billion Dollar Spy’. As for ‘Death on the Nile’, sequel to ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ in which he participated in 2019 and is still to be released, it is not known what Disney will do about it.