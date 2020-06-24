Whatever your operator, practically everyone has a choice to divert the call to another phone either on time or do it regularly. Because you go on vacation, because you are busy or because you need to attend from another place … Almost always the codes are repeated from one operator to another and the options and types of diversions also so it will not be difficult to remember how to do it.

What is a call diversion?

You can configure your mobile or landline so that the calls they receive are automatically forwarded to another number when you cannot answer. That is, if you are not going to be in the office or working, you can divert calls to your mobile for a while to be able to answer them. You can divert from fixed to fixed, from mobile to fixed, from fixed to mobile, from mobile to mobile. Regardless of how you detour, there are four types of detours on almost all operators:

All the calls you receive

When you are communicating or speaking with another person

When you haven’t answered after a while ringing

When the phone is turned off or without coverage (in the case of mobiles)

Although it varies depending on the operator, you can almost always activate or deactivate it from the section of your line through the website or the application. There are also activation codes that are repeated in almost all operators.

How much does it cost?

It will depend on the operator. Some have an extra cost (very few or in the case of fixed lines, such as Movistar) and others allow you to do it without having to pay for the service itself, but yes for the call made. That is, when you divert a call you are making an outgoing call from the configured phone to the phone where you have to go off-hook … Those minutes of calling will cost you money and not the person who is making that call. In this case, some operators include the minutes in the flat rate or what you have contracted. Others (such as Vodafone, mainly) will charge it as a normal call without deducting it from the minutes you have or from the unlimited ones, even if you have them.

Call forwarding from Android

Regardless of the operator you have, you can configure call forwarding from Android in the four previous cases: always, with a busy line, with an unanswered call or when you are not available. Just go to Google phone app settings and look for the corresponding section:

Go to the Phone application of your Android mobile

Open the settings section

Choose the SIM you want in case there are two

Click on Call forwarding

You will see the four options

Always divert

Busy line

Unanswered call

Not available

Enable the one you want

Add a number from your phonebook or write it manually

Confirm

You can activate or deactivate it whenever you want regardless of the operator you have, although you should check the conditions of your operator.

Call forwarding from iOS

From an iPhone you can also configure the detour automatically:

Open the iPhone phone settings

Click on “Telephone” to access the options

Choose “Call Forwarding”

Activate with slider

Write the phone you want to send calls to

In Amena

There are several types of diversions in Amena and all of them can be downloaded from the My Amena application in the “Services” section, from the Amena customer area from the same section or by using easy codes like the other operators: mark a code and activate, deactivate or check the service. You can divert to mobile or landline numbers and the cost will be that of the usual outgoing call to that number. In addition, you will be responsible for this cost and not the caller.

Divert all calls

Activate the service by dialing ** 21 * prefix and number # and press call

Deactivate the service by dialing ## 21 # and press call

Verify the service by dialing * # 21 # and press call

Divert calls if you’re busy or communicating

Activate the service by dialing ** 67 * prefix and number # and press call

Deactivate the service by dialing ## 67 # and press call

Verify the service by dialing * # 67 # and press call

Divert calls when you don’t answer

Activate by pressing * 61 * prefix and number ** (5 to 30) # and press call (You will have to choose the number of seconds to wait before making the detour)

Deactivate the service by dialing ## 61 # and press call

Verify the service by dialing * # 61 # and press call In Vodafone

Divert calls if turned off or without coverage

Activate the service by dialing ** 62 * prefix and number # and press call

Deactivate the service by dialing ## 62 # and press call

Verify the service by dialing * # 62 # and press call

At Vodafone

There are four types of detours in Vodafone and it is completely free. There is no cost to redirect calls from one mobile to another, either fixed or mobile. Yes you will have to pay the cost of call setup and price per minute, a charge that will not be made to the issuer but to the owner of the number that has been diverted. In addition, deviations are not deducted from the minute bonuses of the rate you have contracted but are always priced. That is, you will pay the normal call, regardless of the minutes and although activating call forwarding does not have any cost in itself.

You should also bear in mind that you cannot divert to international numbers or short numbers and that it is incompatible to have a consumption control of the diverted line.

Divert for all calls

Activate by dialing ** 21 * Telephone number # + call forwarding

Deactivate with ## 21 # and call forward key

Diversion when you are communicating

Active at ** 67 * Telephone number + call forwarding

Deactivate at ## 67 # and call forward key

Diversion when you are off or out of coverage

Activate by dialing the ** 62 * and call forward key

Deactivate at ## 62 # and call forward key

Divert when you don’t answer a call (in about 15 or 30 seconds)

Activate by dialing the ** 61 * and call forward key

Deactivate by dialing ## 61 # and call forward key

In Orange

In Orange you can activate or deactivate the diversion to another phone number by dialing a code from your smartphone or from the My Orange app. It is a totally free service, at no cost to the client but taking into account that you must take charge of the diverted call, pay for it yourself. You can send them to a fixed or mobile number but only calls and not messages will always be forwarded.

If you do not answer: Active in ** 61 * NUMBER ** TIME # / Deactivate ## 61 #

If it is off: Active in ** 62 * NUMBER # / Deactivated in ## 62 #

If busy: Active in ** 67 * NUMBER # / Deactivated in * # 67 #

For all calls: Active in ** 21 * NUMBER # / Deactivated in ## 21 #

You deactivate all shipments by dialing ## 002 #

Orange also allows you to enable or disable this feature from the My Orange customer area or from the mobile application where you can manage your lines.

On the website simply go to “Customer Area” and go to “Voicemail / Call forwarding” Choose from the options and check if you want to enable or disable them.

In the Mi Orange app, follow these steps:

Access the application with your username and password

Go to the My line section

Look for the section I configure my line

Tap on Voicemail / Call forwarding option

Check or uncheck to enable or disable

Click on “Request” to confirm

At Movistar

At Movistar you have a price of 4 euros per month to activate call forwarding if you do it from the landline. In the case of the mobile phone, you will be in charge of making the call but if you have a flat rate or contracted X minutes, this diversion call is included in your rate as if it were any other landline or mobile call.

What the services in the operator allow is to direct the calls received to other destinations in the event that at that moment you cannot answer it. You can hire it from the home phone or also from the mobile phone. In these cases, the diversion is limited to national territory (you cannot do it to another country) and the price or cost of the new call is passed to the phone that has contracted the service. That is, if you divert a call, a new call is generated and this cost would be paid by you, who are the ones with the contracted service.

To activate or contract the different types of detours you must follow these steps:

Divert for all calls

Activation by dialing ** 21 * destination number # + call forwarding

Deactivation by dialing ## 21 # + call forwarding

Check by dialing * # 21 # + call forwarding

Mobile forwarding turned off or not covered

Activation by dialing ** 62 * destination number # + call forwarding

Deactivation by dialing ## 62 # + call forwarding

Inquiry by dialing * # 62 # + call forwarding

Divert for when you are communicating or reject the call

Activation by dialing ** 67 * destination number # + call forwarding

Deactivation by dialing ## 67 # + call forwarding

Check by dialing * # 67 # + call forwarding

Call forwarding if you don’t answer

Activation by dialing ** 61 * destination number # + call forwarding

Deactivation by dialing ## 61 # + call forwarding

Inquiry by dialing * # 61 # + call forwarding

In O2

The steps to follow if you have an O2 line they are similar to those of Movistar. You can do it from the mobile line but it is not compatible if you have a fixed line. In addition, if you indicate a national mobile or fixed number, the diversion is included in your rate and there are obvious restrictions: you cannot make diversions to 90X or 80X lines or to any special number. Only to landlines or mobiles with normal numbering.

To always divert all calls

Activation by dialing ** 21 * destination number # + call forwarding

Deactivation by dialing ## 21 # + call forwarding

Check by dialing * # 21 # + call forwarding

When you have the mobile off or out of coverage

Activation by dialing ** 62 * destination number # + call forwarding

Deactivation by dialing ## 62 # + call forwarding

Inquiry by dialing * # 62 # + call forwarding

If you are communicating or if you hang up or reject

Activation by dialing ** 67 * destination number # + call forwarding

Deactivation by dialing ## 67 # + call forwarding

Check by dialing * # 67 # + call forwarding

If you don’t answer

Activation by dialing ** 61 * destination number # + call forwarding

Deactivation by dialing ## 61 # + call forwarding

Inquiry by dialing * # 61 # + call forwarding

You can also do it from the O2 application:

Open the O2 app

Click on your line

Tap on “Information and line management”

Go to “Call Management”

Choose from all the options:

Always

When communicating

If you can’t answer

Off or out of coverage

When you click on the one you want you will see how to activate it

At Jazztel

Jazztel allows you to send the calls received to your mobile to any other national number, be it fixed or mobile, or save them to your voice mailbox. It is not compatible, as in the rest of operators, with numbers with special or international tariffs. The service is free and you can turn it on or off whenever you want. You will take care of the call from the number you divert to the number that receives the call and the rate will be applied according to what you have contracted: you will pay according to whether it is mobile-mobile, fixed-mobile … In the event that you have minute bonuses, it will be included in these minutes hired and will be discounted, without charging you.

Total diversion for all calls

Configure: Press the ** 21 * destination phone number #

Activate by pressing the * 21 #

Deactivate by dialing # 21 #

Delete the number by pressing the code ## 21 #

Divert if you’re communicating

Set up by dialing the ** 67 * destination phone number #

Activate by pressing the * 67 #

Deactivate by pressing # 67 #

Delete the diversion number by pressing ## 67 #

Detour if you don’t answer

Set the time by pressing ** 61 * destination phone number * seconds # and pressing the call key. In the seconds section you can choose between 5 and 30 seconds and it will be the time it takes for the phone to divert if you do not answer.

Set up by dialing the ** 61 * destination phone number

Activate by dialing * 61 #

Deactivate by dialing # 61 #

Delete the detour by pressing ## 61 #

Divert if you don’t have coverage

Set up by dialing ** 62 * destination phone number

Activate by dialing * 62 #

Deactivate by dialing # 62 #

Delete the number by pressing ## 62 #

If you want to delete or deactivate all Jazztel services dial ## 002 # on your mobile and complete with the call button. They will all be automatically disabled.

On Pepephone

The options in Pepephone are identical to the previous ones: you can check four different codes depending on whether you want to always divert, when it is off, busy or when you do not answer and it has been ringing for a certain number of seconds.

If it is off or out of coverage:

Activate: Press ** 62 * number # and call key

Deactivate: dial ## 62 # and press the call key

If he is busy:

Activate: Dial ** 67 * number # and press the call key.

Deactivate: dial ## 67 # and press the call key.

If you don’t answer:

Activate: Dial the ** 61 * number # and press call

Deactivate: Dial ## 61 # and press to call

Divert all calls:

Activate by dialing the ** 21 * number # and call

Deactivate by dialing ## 21 # and call key