The proposal launched by the host of “Chisme No Like” proposes the salary reduction for: Jorge Ramos, Raúl de Molina, Alan Tacher, Lili Estefan and Karla Martínez

Univision has confirmed layoffs on the chain, as reported by our journalist Mandy Frimann. Many have reacted to this information, however it was the journalist’s proposal Javier Ceriani, host of Chisme No Like, the one that is giving something to talk about, since it suggests reducing wages to avoid layoffs.

The famous television host proposes that the most visible and important faces of Univision accept a salary reduction for the common welfare of those who work alongside them in the Hispanic chain, since the cut could mean the dismissal of 50% of its employees.

In Ceriani’s proposal, he mentions through Instagram the reduction of wages for: Jorge Ramos, Raúl de Molina, Alan Tacher, Lili Estefan and Karla Martínez.

“Yes, that they lower the salary to everything”, someone commented next to the post of the communicator. Others have been more hurtful when asserting: “Have important people voted and are they still on Univision what happens? It is that they are sponsored. ” Others, on the other hand, call Ceriani envious and many more believe that this will never happen and call for the hiring of new faces in the chain, instead of those exposed in the publication of the star of “Gossip No Like”, entertainment program which is transmitted through YouTube.

Carolina Sandoval, host of Telemundo, took off her girdle and showed it all with a tremendous bikini

Suzy Cortez exposed her intimate charms with a black thong open from the lower abdomen

All the beauty of Dayana Garroz, actress of Telemundo, during her pregnancy and with few clothes

Clarissa Molina, young reporter for El Gordo y la Flaca, asks for a chain of prayer

.