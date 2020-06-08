WASHINGTON – The coronavirus does not cease in the United States, amid a climate of tension at the national level due to the massive protests that experts say could lead to a second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

With unequal behavior by states, the pandemic continues to advance and take lives in the United States. According to the NBC News count this Sunday, there are 1,949,233 confirmed cases in the country, of which 111,027 people died.

New York State remains the great epicenter of the US pandemic with 385,822 confirmed cases and 31,155 deaths.

Other of the most affected states in the country are New Jersey (164,164 infections, 12,176 deaths), Massachusetts (103,436 infected, 7,316 deaths), Illinois (125,915 infections, 5,793 deaths), and Pennsylvania (79,947 cases, 5,997 deaths).

THE PROTESTS AND THE COVID-19

As New York City prepares to resume its activities after more than two months of confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, authorities on Sunday suspended the curfew that came into effect as a result of protests against police brutality and the racial injustice.

However, authorities in cities like New York, Seattle, San Francisco and Atlanta have urged protesters to be tested for COVID-19.

As protesters occupied avenues across the United States to condemn the death of George Floyd, public health experts noted with alarm the proximity of the participants and, in many cases, the lack of use of face masks, resulting in Coupled with the use of tear gas by the police, it could cause new coronavirus transmissions.

Many of the protests erupted in places where the virus still circulates widely among the population.

In fact, an analysis by The Associated Press revealed that protests have occurred in each of the 25 communities with the highest concentrations of new cases in the United States.

Massive protests in several states could trigger new outbreaks of COVID-19 in the country.

Some of them have registered large protests for several days, including the cities of Minneapolis, St. Paul, Chicago, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles.

The protests have occurred just as communities across the nation reduced restrictions on business and public life that were put in place to curb the spread of the virus, raising concerns that the two factors together may result in a rebound in cases. at the national level.

“As a nation, we have to be concerned about a rebound,” Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser warned Sunday after days of protests that rocked the US capital. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lamented the crowds, saying hundreds could have caught it, spoiling months of social estrangement.

He was 46 years old and his death at the hands of the police in Minneapolis sparked a wave of protests in the United States.

A new outbreak at the sites where protesters rallied could lead to a reinstatement of containment measures.

The AP’s analysis focused on large urban counties, within metropolitan areas with more than 1 million inhabitants, which recorded the highest rates of new cases per capita in the past 14 days.

Although the numbers of cases and deaths have decreased in several cities where there have been major protests, the number of people infected with the virus in those places, and with the ability to spread it, continues to feel high. And in some of the communities, like Minneapolis, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has been increasing.

Floyd died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him down by placing his knee on his neck for several minutes, even when the African American said he was unable to breathe. Minneapolis has been the epicenter of the protests, which have crossed the Mississippi River to the neighboring city of St. Paul.

Ramsey and Hennepin counties, where Minneapolis and St. Paul are located, ranked 7th and 8th on the list of highest number of new cases per capita in the AP analysis. Each has registered more than 250 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks, both reporting almost 2,000 new infections in the last week.

Experts noted that other factors related to the protests could accelerate the spread of the virus. For example, tear gas can cause people to cough and sneeze, just like smoke from arson. Both can also cause people to remove their masks.