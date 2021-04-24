Call for boycott against Space Jame: a New Legacy due to controversial tweet by LeBron James – Tomatazos

It’s hard to think of all the controversy that a children’s movie could generate, although to tell the truth, in recent years this has become quite common. One of the favorites for the generation of the nineties is Space Jam: The Game of the Century – 36%, becoming a classic before the audience for the use of the popular cartoons of Bugs Bunny and his friends accompanying the basketball star Michael Jordan on a space adventure.

After all these years, a sequel is ready to be released, and although the proposal is quite promising due to the use of new technologies and its references to virtual reality games as well as the inclusion of an infinity of cameos, it has become in various conflicts constantly. One of them, and the one that caused the most annoyance, was that it was decided to eliminate the character of Pepe Le Pew for, supposedly, inciting harassment.

On the other hand, there was the case of Lola Bunny, to whom the director decided to make visual changes to remove the sensual and print more politically correct aspects where her sports ability and intellect will stand out. Now, the one who sparked the most recent controversy was its protagonist, LeBron James, after sharing a threatening tweet for the United States police.

According to the Screen Geek report, the basketball player uploaded a photograph of a police officer accompanied by the text “You’re next. #Responsable”. After a while the player deleted his post after complaints started pouring in, but that wasn’t enough. His statement comes in the wake of a recent shooting in Columbus, Ohio, where several civilians, including a girl, were seriously injured. After the controversial message, King james shared the following statement.

ANGER leaves no good to any of us, that includes me! However, collect the facts and educate [con ello] if it does! My anger is still here because of what happened to that little girl. My condolences for his family and may justice prevail!

I am so tired of black people being killed by the police. I removed the tweet because it is being used to generate more hatred. It is not a single officer. It’s about the whole system and they always use our own words to generate more racism. I’m so desperate because [haya] More responsibility.

Despite his statements, the comments against him have not stopped appearing, and what stands out among these is the invitation to boycott the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy, which will arrive on July 16 on HBO Max and cinemas. These comments accuse the actor also of attacking the police and even inviting his followers to do so. Below, you can read some of the accusations against the protagonist and others that speak of the culture of cancellation.

Boycott Space Jam. Lebron threatens the police.

I’d say boycott #SpaceJam, but I’m pretty sure no one will see that pile of crap anyway.

Boycott Space Jam 2. Don’t give Warner Brothers a penny. @KingJames hates the police, today threatened the life of a cop, then deleted the tweet like a coward.

Boycott Space Jam. Let’s make it trending.

[quote]Two things: Most of the people who would “boycott Space Jam” wouldn’t see it anyway. The people who most complain and complain about the cancellation culture are the people who promote it the most./quote]