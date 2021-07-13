Call for a demonstration this Tuesday in Miami in support of the protests in Cuba – .

The Resistance Assembly called an act for the freedom of Cuba and “the end of the dictatorship” at the Cuban Memorial located in Tamiami Park in Miami, this Tuesday starting at 4:00 pm.

On Monday, the Cuban political exile asked the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to intervene with the legal weapons at his disposal to help the Cuban people who have risen to demand their “right to freedom.”

The Assembly of the Cuban Resistance, a platform of organizations from inside and outside the island, reiterated at a press conference in Miami its support for the protests that broke out in Cuba on Sunday and stressed that, although its trigger may have been the great impact of COVID-19 in a country where everything is lacking, the protesters shouted “freedom” and “down with the dictatorship.”

In a document entitled “Points for the liberation of Cuba”, the Assembly indicates that “the end of the regime is not negotiable” and calls for an “international intervention led by the United States to avoid a bloodbath.”

The role that exile assigns to the United States in the “historic” moment that began with the “national rebellion”, as defined by Orlando Gutiérrez, leader of the Cuban Democratic Directorate, is main, as the request made to Biden shows.

The call for this Tuesday is for all those who want to support the protests in Cuba and the call to the international community to support the Cuban people in their demands. The call is especially to the Cubans in South Florida and other communities such as Venezuela and Nicaragua, also affected by the actions of the Cuban dictatorship.