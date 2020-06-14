There are several titles that base their premise that two characters have to collaborate to achieve a goal. And the truth, all of them, in their own way, have turned out to be a marvel. The last example that comes to mind when thinking about Nintendo Switch is Pode, but not for much longer, two robots of the cutest of this or any other world are stomping, Aku and Sila. That’s right, we mean Biped, a cooperative action platform where the rules change a little to what we are used to, because with each lever of our Joy-Con we will control each leg of our adorable character, having to learn to walk in this peculiar way, as well as collaborating with our friend to solve the puzzles in his 30 scenarios correctly, which we told you about a while ago. There is also a single player mode, but the grace of the title is to share it with someone special to enjoy it to the fullest between the two.

After a slight change of plans regarding his release date In the Japanese hybrid console we finally bring you the day from which we can play with Aku and Sila wherever we want, when we want and how we want: the July 2nd. NExT Studio title to be released on Nintendo Switch from 14.95 €It will weigh 5.5 GB and will have texts in Spanish. What do you think about the arrival of Biped on the platform? Don’t Aku and Sila want to cuddle? Finally, we leave you with the official trailer of its gameplay so you can see how the title is in action. As always, do not hesitate to leave us your impressions in the comments or on our social networks. See you (July 2 on Nintendo Switch)!

Biped gameplay official trailer

See also

Source

Related