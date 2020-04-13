Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Bad Bunny seems to be going through an episode of dementia, or at least he has admitted it on his social networks. Someone call 911!

Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Bad bunny He seems to be going through an episode of dementia, or at least he has admitted it on his social networks. Someone call 911!

It turns out that our beloved “Bad Bunny” seems to be having a very hard time at home at this time, and finally decided to admit it in public.

“The madness knocking on my door,” wrote the interpreter of “Yo Perreo Sola” or “If I see your mom” on her official Instagram.

The comment was accompanied by several photos, very funny indeed, of Bad bunny sunbathing on what appears to be a beach or pool.

He also recorded a short video, dancing while on the phone hears, not only the breeze, but music in English.

