Surely you have ever used this phone: it is easy to remember and just dial it to have information. Luckily, in some cities it is free. Unfortunately, in others it is not and you can get a scare on the bill at the end of the month. Is it more convenient from landline or mobile? How much can they charge you or what are the alternatives for call 010 for free in your city And that does not suppose any extra as special pricing?

Who are you calling?

010 is the number to call the information services of the municipalities. It is not a number of a city council in question but the authorities or entities can make use of them so that be easily remembered by citizens. Since 2013 you can use this short number that was attributed by the Secretary of State for the Information Society and Digital Agenda and made available to Local Administrations. Of course, you have to pay. Rates to 010 are paid by users and there are three different modalities.

The 010 is a virtual number. That is, you do not call an exact number but it is translated into a geographic number depending on where you want to call. Therefore, its operation or its cost is not similar to that of a usual fixed geographic number, but rather it has an intelligent network that would allow other services. As they explain from the CNMC, the 010 allows queue calls to be managed, diversion services and other types of services that make it different from a conventional number.

For what?

Some of the services that 010 provides us in Spanish cities is that of general information on all kinds of events, procedures, notices …

Cultural activities, sports, concerts, marathons

Installations and equipment of all kinds

Information on procedures and procedures

Data and information on open centers

Notices of incidents on public roads (pests, traffic light breakdowns …)

Previous appointment for any procedure

Taxes and fees like IBI, etc.

Information on traffic fines and penalties

Inquiries about the Municipal Register of Inhabitants

Telecare services and helps

Etc

Prices and modalities

To call 010 there are three different price options:

Mode A with price applicable to the calling user

From the landline phone, the establishment price and price per minute would be similar to that of a normal call that we make from landline to landline in the province.

From the mobile phone the price per minute and the price per establishment is that of an ordinary mobile to landline call in the national territory.

Mode B with price applicable, also, to the calling user

The price from landline to call 010 in this modality is double for the establishment of a call from landline to landline and the price per minute would be the same as landline to landline nationwide.

The price from the mobile phone with respect to mobile to landline calls at the national level is double that that this type of call would entail and the price per minute is maintained with respect to landline-mobile phones.

Mode C: There is no cost to the caller

AND who decides the prices of the calls ordinary from fixed to fixed or from fixed to mobile? The operators. The prices for calls from landlines or mobiles are not regulated, although it is usual for them to be similar between one company or another, but there is no obligation to set a price and there is freedom to define how much a call from landline to landline or a landline call costs us. to mobile.

Flat rate

Most companies already offer us the possibility to call without limits, both from landlines and mobile phones, with the so-called “flat rate” that allows us to talk as much as we want every day without having to pay anything more for it. But the problem here is that although the modality has a cost similar to landline to landline calls, calls to 010 are not usually included in most of them and operators do not have the obligation to do so.

This phone is not always included (almost never) since it is a number that “behaves” differently from a conventional one, as we have explained in previous paragraphs. Although there are places where your call is priceless as chosen by the City Council itself (in modality c) or a geographic equivalent is established to be able to call instead of using 010 to contact the consistory. In these cases, the most useful thing is to find this equivalent phone.

Call 010

The most advisable thing is to search if the 010 in your city it’s free or not and so you will save yourself looking for an alternative. For example, calling 010 in Madrid is free from March 1, 2019. In the city of Barcelona and all its municipalities, 010 is free from April 1, 2017. There are cities where it does cost or it is considered a special rate number, as is the case in Malaga, but you can call an alternative information number that you will usually find explained on the town council’s information website.

Citizen Service Telephone Numbers

Beyond the following list, it is recommended that you look for your own locality to know what the number of the town hall is. We collect some of the provinces and capitals of Spain although you will be able to search for your specific town if what you are interested in is contacting it specifically and not with any provincial capital.

Álava: To contact the Citizen Service of the Provincial Council of Álava, call 945181818.

Albacete: The telephone service is 967596105 and 967596159. In addition, Castilla-La Mancha offers a unified information service at 012, although you can call 925 274 552.

Alicante: In Alicante the price of the 010 call is modality A, although the alternative telephone number 966900886 can also be used, which can be called free of charge in case you have a flat rate included for national numbers.

Almeria: You can call 950210012 with regular cost or flat rate.

Asturias: If you are in Asturias, you can call 012 with modality A but with the option to call 985279100 if you are away or are looking for an alternative phone.

Avila: From Ávila City Council they indicate that preferably use 9203500, which will be billed as a local call. The 010 is for special pricing.

Barcelona: 010 is available but you can also call 931 537 010 as an equivalent, although 010 has no cost in this city or in any municipality in the metropolitan area.

Badajoz: For Badajoz you can call Citizen Services at 924212401.

Burgos: In Burgos 010 has a local call price but you can call 947200010 as an alternative whether you are in the municipality or outside of Burgos.

Cáceres: In Cáceres the price of the call cost for calling 010 is not specified, but you can use the alternatives 927255800 or 927625313.

Cadiz: The city of Cádiz has a telephone number 956241015 available to users

Cantabria: In Cantabria you can call 012 with the C rate modality.

Castellón: The applicable price in Castellón is modality A but with an alternative to call 964 226 010 in case of calling from a mobile phone, for example.

Real city: In Ciudad Real you can call 365 days a year for free at 010. From the consistory they explain that it does not have any extra cost. Also, Castilla-La Mancha offers a unified information service at 012 although you can call 925 274 552.

Cordova: In Córdoba you can call 957499900 to contact the town hall. According to a locution the call is automatically transferred.

A Coruña: The alternative option to call 010 in a Coruña is 981920010.

Basin. In the case of Cuenca, Castilla-La Mancha offers a unified information service at 012, although you can call 925 274 552.

Girona: In Girona you can contact the Citizen Information and Attention Office on the telephone number 972419010 without any extra cost or special pricing.

Pomegranate: In Granada you can call citizen assistance information at 010 but also at 958539697 if you want to make sure that they do not charge you more.

Guadalajara: You can contact the Guadalajara City Council at 949 887 070 or the Castilla-La Mancha unified information service at 012 or 925 274 552.

Guipuzcoa: The telephone number for the Central Information and Citizen Service Office is 94311211, although the cost is not specified, but it would be the local / national call.

Huelva: In Huelva, the telephone number for Citizen Service is 959210576.

Huesca: The Huesca Provincial Council has the telephone number 974294100.

Balearic Islands: You can call 010 with special pricing cost or bet on the landline 971225900 or the mobile phone 630308226.

Jaén: In Jaén, the telephone number for assistance is 900727273 or 953245923.

Lion: The telephone number for citizen attention is 010 but also 987895500.

Lleida: The cost of calling 010 in Lleida is free, although you also have 973271010 with a call price equivalent to any other local or national.

Lugo: The Lugo information service has special rates but you have the option to call 982297350 if you want it to be a normal call.

Madrid: The equivalent of 010 in Madrid is 915298210, although 010 from Madrid is free, the cost is paid by the corporation itself.

Malaga: You can call 951925010 with a local call price or you can call 900600010, a totally free information number.

Murcia: In Murcia, the cost of calls for 010 is of Modality A, although there is the service alternative for 968229549.

Navarre: The Citizen Service service in Navarra is free or you can call 948420100 with a local call price at no cost for the service.

Ourense: You can call 988392090 to contact the Concello de Ourense.

Palencia: The alternative telephone number is 979718100 or 979718125.

Las palmas: Telephone attention is available at 010 but also at 928446000 and on the website of the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria City Council, the modality when calling the phone and the cost of the call are not specified.

Pontevedra: To call Pontevedra you can contact 986804100.

The Rioja: You can call the City of Logroño at 010 (with call cost with Mode A) or at 941277001 or you can contact by WhatsApp on the phone 618700010.

Salamanca: The 010 service is available in Salamanca but also 923017090 if you want to make sure that the cost of the call is included in your rate.

Segovia: Attention to the Citizen in Segovia has phone 921417320

Seville: The cost of the 010 call is modality A, which will not have a surcharge or additional billing, although with an alternative number 955010010.

Soria: From Soria you can call 010 with mode A for pricing or through the phone 975234100 if you want to take advantage of the flat rate.

Tarragona: The Tarragona Citizen Attention Office allows you to contact the phone 977296258 whose call will cost at the usual fixed-fixed price.

Santa Cruz of Tenerife: In Santa Cruz de Tenerife you can call 010 but also 9226060010 if you want to make sure that the call comes in at the usual cost.

Teruel: You can call 010 but also from the whole province to 978619920.

Toledo: Castilla-La Mancha offers a unified information service at 012 although you can call on 925 274 552

Valencia You have the option to call the alternative phone number 963 100 010

Valladolid: The 010 phone in Valladolid has a cost with Mode A or you can call 983426201 from inside Valladolid or 983426201 from outside.

Biscay: You can call 012 of the Basque Government but also the phone of the Vizcaya Registry and Citizen Service Office at 944067777.

Zamora: The telephone number for Citizen Service is 980548700 in Zamora.

Saragossa: The price of 010 calls in Zaragoza is of Mode A although with the possibility of calling the same phone with the alternative 976721234.