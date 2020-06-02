California’s state prison system had its first known death on staff due to the coronavirus, authorities said, as well as the death of the 10th inmate from the virus.

The prison department released photos of eight firefighters waving from the top of their trucks and a long procession of first responders and police vehicles honoring 53-year-old California Rehabilitation Center correctional officer Danny Mendoza.

Mendoza, a 24-year veteran of the department, died Saturday after recently testing positive for the coronavirus, although the official cause of death will be determined by the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.

“Officer Mendoza was loved and respected by his peers, we are going to miss him very much,” Guardian Cynthia Tampkins said in a statement.

More than 300 employees of the state corrections department tested positive, but more than half of them returned to work, the department said.

An inmate at the California Institution for Men in San Bernardino County died Sunday in an outside hospital of what appears to be complications of the coronavirus, authorities said. It would be the tenth death of inmates, all in the same prison where more than 450 inmates tested positive.

The department has nearly 2,000 active cases statewide.

Officials did not disclose more information about the inmate, citing medical privacy rules.

Two inmates were killed in separate prisons on Sunday, officials said Monday.

Officials at the Salinas Valley State Prison in Soledad said they found Elazer Black, 25, bleeding from multiple stab wounds to the upper chest. They identified four suspects in the area and said that one, fellow inmate Lamar Shaw, had a weapon made by the inmate.

They also recovered a second weapon made by an inmate.

The victim was serving a 26-year San Joaquin County sentence for voluntary manslaughter. Shaw, 26, is serving a life sentence for a murder in Alameda County.

Three other inmates are also considered suspects, authorities said:

Ronald Armstrong, 30, is serving a life sentence for an attempted murder in Contra Costa County; Kevin Moore, 34, who is serving a life sentence for a murder in Solano County. Asbury Rankins, 44, is serving a 17-year Alameda County conviction for voluntary manslaughter

Hours later, officials at the California Health Care Center in Stockton found that Aaron Coderre, 40, unaware in showers of what they presume was a wound consistent with a gun attack.

Inmate Joshua Rudiger, 42, was also in the showers and is considered a suspect, authorities said. Both men were serving life terms, Coderre for an attempted murder in Butte County and Rudiger for second-degree murder in San Francisco.

