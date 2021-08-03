California’s eviction protections remain in effect through September 30

California’s COVID-19 Income Assistance program continues to accept applications

SACRAMENTO, Calif., August 02, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – State officials are emphasizing that the July 31 end of federal eviction protections has NO effect on California tenants. AB 832, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on June 28, extended California’s critical eviction protections through September 30, 2021, giving California the strongest eviction protections in the country. The bill also offered $ 5.2 billion to help struggling California tenants stay housed by covering rent and utilities dating back to April 2020.

Officials are strongly encouraging both tenants and landlords with back rent to apply for California’s COVID-19 Rent Assistance program as soon as possible after the extension of California’s eviction protections. Under AB 832, the program now covers up to 100 percent of prospective and past-due rent and can also help low-income tenants pay some or all of their unpaid utility payments, including gas, electric, water and internet.

Income-eligible landlords and tenants who have been affected by COVID-19 and have late rent or utility payments, or need assistance with prospective rent can apply for the California COVID-19 Rent Assistance program at HousingIsKey.com . The application process has been simplified with many changes including increased language access, a shorter application, and less paperwork to upload. Applicants who have already applied for help, including those who have already been paid rent or back utilities, do not have to reapply for extra help in the future. A notification will be sent to tenants and their landlords 60 days after initial payments are received with an invitation to update their current application with additional requests for financial assistance.

Applications will be accepted continuously until funds are exhausted, although applicants are encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible. Applicant information is private and will not be shared between landlord and tenant, and applicants will not be asked about their immigration status or required to provide proof of citizenship.

Applicants who need assistance in another language or local assistance completing an application or uploading paperwork can make an appointment with a local community organization in their area by calling 833-687-0967, or by visiting the “Get Help” tab on HousingIsKey.com .

To receive more information and apply for the program, visit HousingIsKey.com or call the California COVID-19 Rent Assistance Call Center at 833-430-2122 (toll free) every day between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. p.m

Contacts

Nurulain Kausar

(916) 743-2244

Nurulain.Kausar@hcd.ca.gov