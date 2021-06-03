Californian marijuana company will give a person $ 1,000 a month to try its products



Photo: gjbmiller / Pixabay

The Emjay Company, a California-based marijuana delivery service, is looking for a summer worker who will be tasked with testing the company’s products. Also, the salary is not bad for a job that you can do from home.

The three-month job will pay a select happy $ 1,000 per month to test the company’s products.. That’s all you have to do in office, which consists of: testing marijuana products and writing reviews of them for three months. Those products include flowers, oils, edibles and other products made from cannabis, according to the company.

It should be noted that the position is not full time and does not include benefits. You should also consider that it represents a good workload, since it requires you to write a lot. Emjay is looking to get a lot of reviews for his 600+ products that he has on his website over the summer.

However, if you are 21 years old and you live in California, the job might still suit you because, in addition to the $ 1,000 a month, they will be giving you products to try for free, which add up to thousands of dollars in marijuana.

To apply and get the job, Emjay is asking you to send him a resume and a sample one page written review or video of less than four minutes and 20 seconds.

The material can be sent to the email internships@heyemjay.com. Temporary employment is similar to others that have been offered as more and more states open access to recreational herb use, as reported in Thrillist.

So now you know, if you want to try these recreational marijuana products and also get paid for it, then don’t miss the opportunity to apply for this curious job.

