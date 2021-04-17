California woman says she drowned her children to “protect” them. A woman suspected of killing her three children amid a bitter custody battle said she drowned them to keep them away from their father, a California television station reported.

Miami World – SunSentinel

In an interview in jail, Liliana Carrillo, 30, told KGET-TV on Thursday that she wanted to “protect” them from abuse.

“I drowned them… I didn’t want them to continue abusing them,” said Carrillo, who was interviewed at Lerdo Pretrial Detention in Kern County. “When they were born I promised them that I would protect them,” he added.

“I hugged them and kissed them and apologized all the time,” he said. “I loved my children.”

“I wish my children were alive, yes,” he said. “Do you wish you didn’t have to do that? Yes. But I preferred that they were not tortured and abused on a regular basis for the rest of their lives. “

Carrillo, who was wearing a brown jail uniform, had his arms tied around his waist. He had a cast or bandage on his left arm. He cried several times during the nearly half-hour interview.

Carrillo’s children, 3-year-old Joanna Denton Carrillo, her 2-year-old brother, Terry, and her 6-month-old sister, Sierra, were found dead Saturday by their maternal grandmother in her apartment in the Reseda neighborhood of Los Angeles. She was arrested later that day in Tulare County, nearly 200 miles (322 kilometers) north of the scene.

In the interview, Carrillo said that she had driven north with the intention of looking for a cliff and committing suicide, but the car got stuck in a ditch and instead took the vehicle of some people who had stopped to help her.

However, the woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday in a Kern County courtroom to four felonies related to attempted carjacking and carjacking.

Carrillo has not yet been charged with the death of her children, pending further investigations.