California will require state employees to be vaccinated against the

California will require all state employees to show proof of having been vaccinated against COVID-19 or otherwise undergo weekly testing, amid a surge in cases in the region, particularly among the unvaccinated population.

Miami World / apnews

The new rule will take effect next month, state officials announced Monday, which has about 238,000 state employees.

Sixty-two percent of all eligible Californians are fully vaccinated, but in recent weeks authorities have been fighting their attempts to get more people to inoculate.

Meanwhile, the delta variant has been driving COVID-19 infections in the state, accounting for 80% of cases. Hospitalizations are also increasing although they are still well below what they were in the winter.