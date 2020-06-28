It is presumed that the authorities managed to kill the aggressor who entered a department store

California.- At least two people died and four others were injured after a shooting reported in the warehouse of a department store in California, USA.

Preliminary information refers that a subject crashed his vehicle against a door of the store to be able to break in during the shift change.

It is presumed that among the dead The aggressor is found to have been shot down by the authorities, although so far the information has not been confirmed.

Information in development.