Undocumented immigrants in California affected by the pandemic will be able to apply for the expected financial aid through the Immigrant Relief Fund starting next week, almost a month after Governor Gavin Newsom promised.

This financial aid is intended for families who do not qualify for unemployment insurance benefits or an economic stimulus check and who have been affected by the coronavirus crisis.

Starting Monday, May 18, some 150,000 undocumented families in the state of California will be able to apply for financial aid.

They will be $ 500 per adult and up to two people from the same family can apply for the grant, which will consist of debit cards that will be distributed by 12 non-profit organizations.

Twelve community organizations in California will be in charge of distributing the $ 75 million aid starting next Monday, accepting applications from undocumented immigrants who have seen their income affected.

What requirements do they require?

Be undocumented over 18 years old. Not be eligible for economic stimulus check or unemployment insurance benefits. Verify loss of income from pandemic. Give personal information such as full name and address.

The funds will be distributed by order of call or request on the website of each organization, until they are exhausted. In this link you can see the complete list of organizations in each city to apply.

The organizations that will receive the requests ask the public to avoid going to their offices, since many are closed and the process will only take place starting next Monday starting at 9 a.m.

The authorities clarified that the applicants’ personal information will not be shared with any government entity and that this help it is not considered public charge.

For more information on how to apply for help, click here.

