California to suspend social distancing for another month

California’s top health official announced Friday that the state will stop forcing its residents to maintain social distancing starting June 15, when it will also allow businesses to operate at full capacity.

Miami World / AP

Dr. Mark Ghaly, state health director, said the plummet in the number of sick and dead from COVID-19 means it is safe for the state to remove almost all restrictions in another month.

“We will continue with some use of masks,” but following national guidelines, Ghaly said. California workforce regulators are developing safety rules on their own that will continue to apply to businesses, he said.

The state will continue to recommend that organizers of outdoor events with more than 10,000 people require participants to prove they have been vaccinated or tested negative for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Those who cannot give tests will need to wear masks, Ghaly said.

The state will require vaccination verification or negative test for indoor events with more than 5,000 participants, but Ghaly said it may be “by self-confirmation,” adding that health authorities will provide details of the process.

He said California plans to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines on wearing face masks and traveling domestically and abroad.

That means travel will not be discouraged unless there are specific countries that travel is not recommended to and there will be no more self-imposed quarantines when people return to California.

California was the first state to issue a state lockdown when the pandemic broke out in March 2020 and in early 2021 it was the epicenter of the health crisis in the United States. Nearly 63,000 people have died from COVID-19 in California, the highest total for a state in the country.